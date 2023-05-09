Ryanair close to placing major Boeing order

The airline halted negotiations for at least 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets in a pricing dispute some 18 months ago
Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 08:42

Ryanair is close to signing a major new aircraft order with Boeing.

The multi-billion-dollar deal for a three-digit quantity of 737 MAX jets could be announced as early as today. Boeing and Ryanair declined to comment.

Boeing shares were flat in early afternoon trading.

Europe's largest budget carrier halted negotiations for at least 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets plus as many options in a pricing dispute some 18 months ago.

In March, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said talks had resumed but insisted significant discounts would be needed.

He said Ryanair was now considering the 200-seat 737 MAX 8200 and the 230-seat 737 MAX 10.

In late 2021, O'Leary accused Boeing of trying to impose a "delusionary" price increase and declared a "marital rift" between the Irish carrier and its longtime sole supplier.

Boeing said at the time it valued Ryanair's business but had to exercise discipline.

Reuters

Spitjack owners to open fourth venue
covid-partner BioNTech has almost €19bn in cash for cancer and other diseases           
US bank stocks nearing crisis-era threshold
<p>James Harrington, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Bourns; Al Yost, President and Chief Operating Officer at Bourns; Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment and John Kelly, Power Division President at Bourns at the new Bourns offices in Penrose Dock, Cork. Picture: Alison Miles</p>

Bourns to expand in Cork adding 35 jobs

