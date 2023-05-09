Bourns to expand in Cork adding 35 jobs

Increased demand for power-saving components in electric vehicle sector
Bourns to expand in Cork adding 35 jobs

James Harrington, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Bourns; Al Yost, President and Chief Operating Officer at Bourns; Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment and John Kelly, Power Division President at Bourns at the new Bourns offices in Penrose Dock, Cork. Picture: Alison Miles

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 07:00
Alan Healy

Electronic components manufacturer and supplier Bourns Inc has opened its new office along with an electrification lab in Cork with plans to hire 35 new employees over the next 18 months.

CORK BUSINESS

A collection of the latest business articles from - and about - the Cork region from the Irish Examiner's business team and their contributers.

The new facility has been developed in response to demand for the company’s power electronics and sensing solutions. The new roles will be in application engineering, development engineering, project management and marketing management positions.

The US firm has expanded its customer base over the last five years by supporting customers who develop advanced energy-efficient power supplies. The global electrification trend has driven a steep rise in the demand for power-saving components in the Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle (EV) sectors. The new Cork electrification laboratory is available for the testing and development high performance electronic components.

“The time is right to expand our team in Cork to satisfy increasing demand for our products and technical services support. We have seen that demand increase dramatically particularly driven by the need for more efficient electronic components for electric vehicles, solar panels and more,” said John Kelly, Power Division President at Bourns. 

“Our new electrification laboratory is a vital new resource for the testing and development of these essential components, helping manufacturers reduce charging times for EVs and other battery-based applications, thereby expanding their range.” 

Speaking at the office, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney said: “I am delighted to officially open Bourns’ new offices today, as they expand their numbers further in Cork. Today’s announcement is a testament to the innovation of the company, their plans to grow further in Ireland, and the increased demand driven by the renewable energy and EV sectors.”

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Pfizer covid-partner BioNTech has almost €19bn in cash for cancer and other diseases           
US bank stocks nearing crisis-era threshold US bank stocks nearing crisis-era threshold
PepsiCo in Cork completes solar panel project PepsiCo in Cork completes solar panel project
#Cork - BusinessMunster Business
<p>Laura Sureda, Richard Gavin and John O’Mahony announce their new ownership of Brown’s Brasserie, Brown Thomas Limerick. Photo Joleen Cronin.</p>

Spitjack owners to open fourth venue

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd