Bourns to expand in Cork adding 35 jobs

Electronic components manufacturer and supplier Bourns Inc has opened its new office along with an electrification lab in Cork with plans to hire 35 new employees over the next 18 months.

CORK BUSINESS A collection of the latest business articles from - and about - the Cork region from the Irish Examiner's business team and their contributers.

The new facility has been developed in response to demand for the company’s power electronics and sensing solutions. The new roles will be in application engineering, development engineering, project management and marketing management positions.