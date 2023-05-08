Spitjack owners to open fourth venue

Munster restauranteurs behind The Spitjack are expanding to open a fourth venue, with their newest brasserie in Brown Thomas Limerick opening this weekend.

CORK BUSINESS A collection of the latest business articles from - and about - the Cork region from the Irish Examiner's business team and their contributers.

The expansion will add to the three restaurants currently owned by Laura Sureda and Richard Gavin – The Spitjack in Limerick and Cork, and the recently opened Brown’s Brasserie in Brown Thomas Cork.