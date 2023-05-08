Spitjack owners to open fourth venue

Munster restauranteurs behind The Spitjack are expanding to open a fourth venue, with their newest brasserie in Brown Thomas Limerick opening this weekend.
The expansion will add to the three restaurants currently owned by Laura Sureda and Richard Gavin – The Spitjack in Limerick and Cork, and the recently opened Brown’s Brasserie in Brown Thomas Cork.
The Limerick-based couple opened The Spitjack Rotisserie Brasserie on Washington Street in 2017, after years working in high-end hospitality. Three years later the pair opened a second Spitjack restaurant in Limerick, on Bedford Row.
Late last year the restauranteurs announced a new offering in Brown Thomas Cork, opening Brown’s Brasserie in partnership with the group’s Executive Head Chef John O’Mahony.
Following on from the success of the Cork-based Brown’s Brasserie, the team have focused their attention on the Midwest and announced further expansion into Brown Thomas’ Limerick store.
Their fourth restaurant, and second Brown’s Brasserie, is set to open its doors on Saturday 13 May.
While inspired by French cuisine, Brown’s Brasserie Limerick will focus on supporting Irish producers, with dishes showcasing ingredients such as Jack McCarthy’s Black Pudding, West Cork chicken, and Ballycotton fish.