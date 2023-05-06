PepsiCo in Cork completes solar panel project

PepsiCo has completed work on what is the country's largest rooftop solar panel installation at its facility in Carrigaline in Cork.

Over the course of a year, the solar panels will provide 25% of the electricity required by the site. During the summer months, they will have the capacity to provide 100% of the site's electricity needs.