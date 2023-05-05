Aer Lingus owner IAG sees travel rebound lifting forecasts

For the three months to the end of March, which for many airlines is often loss-making as fewer people travel, IAG said high demand combined with a lower fuel price helped it turn a profit.
IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and British Airways, called the outlook for the summer "encouraging". - Picture David Creedon

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 08:06
Sarah Young

Aer Lingus-owner IAG said strong ticket sales for summer travel and a winter season which beat expectations meant 2023 profit would come in above its previous forecasts.

IAG's positive outlook is in line with Europe's major airlines. Lufthansa, easyJet and Ryanair have all pointed to robust summer bookings, showing consumers prioritising travel spend despite high inflation and an uncertain economic outlook.

Air France-KLM reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and said it was seeing strong summer ticket sales.

IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and British Airways, called the outlook for the summer "encouraging" and said capacity in its key North Atlantic and Latin American markets was now back at pre-pandemic levels, with demand from leisure travellers driving bookings.

The group said that it now expected annual profit to come in above the top end of a €1.8bn to €2.3bn range given in February, a level which at the top end represents a jump of as much as 90% on last year's result.

For the three months to the end of March, which for many airlines is often loss-making as fewer people travel, IAG said high demand combined with a lower fuel price helped it turn a profit.

It posted an operating profit before exceptional items of €9m, well above the €179m loss expected by analysts.

- Reuters

