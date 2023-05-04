Apple beats revenue and profit estimates on iPhone sales growth

Apple reported quarterly revenue and profit above analysts' expectations, with iPhone sales rising and wearables sales slipping less than feared despite a continuing slump in the consumer electronics market and a cloudy economic outlook.

Apple said sales for its financial second quarter ended April 1 fell 2.5% to $94.84bn (€89.75bn), better than analyst expectations of a 4.4% decline to $93bn. Profit was flat at $1.52 per share. Apple shares rose 2% in after-hours trading.

A 1.5% rise in Apple's iPhone revenue contrasted with the broader consumer electronics industry, which is grappling with a decline in sales of smartphones, tablets and PCs as consumers and businesses who scooped up electronics during the pandemic tighten spending amid rising interest rates and economic uncertainty. The company also held its dividend and stock buyback programmes roughly in line with its last update to them a year ago, approving $90bn in additional buybacks.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview that the company set a fiscal second-quarter record for iPhone sales, thanks in part to picking up new users in markets such as India, where Mr Cook recently travelled for the opening of the company's first retail stores in the country.

"We were thrilled by our performance in emerging markets," Mr Cook said. "We set records for the iPhone installed base in every geographic segment, and we had very strong 'new to' (sales in) emerging markets, particularly in Brazil, India and Mexico." Mr Cook also said supply-chain snarls have vanished.

But not all of Apple's business lines were immune to the electronics slump, with sales of Macs falling sharply while iPad revenue slipped. Sales in China also dropped 2.9% to $17.8bn, a slightly larger drop than overall revenue.

Other firms in the industry have predicted a rebound in the second half of the year, and analysts expect Apple to recover faster. Apple has in recent weeks announced new service businesses such as a high-yield savings account, but investors are still waiting to see the company's next major hardware product.

IPhone sales rose 1.5% to $51.33bn. Those results occurred against the backdrop of a 13% decline in global smartphone shipments during the first three months of 2023, during which the research firm Canalys said Apple gained market share against Android rivals. Mac sales fell more than 30% to $7.17bn. Apple's sales fared only slightly better than PC unit shipments in the market, which fell 33% in the calendar first quarter. Sales in Apple's wearables business, which includes devices like AirPods and the Apple Watch, fell less than 1% to $8.76bn.

Apple's biggest growth segment was its services business, which includes products like iCloud and Apple Pay, which grew 5.5% to $20.9bn.

Apple's earnings complete the recent reports from the Big Tech giants that have for the most part settled market nerves about the challenges as their customers struggle with rapidly rising interest rates.

After a huge runup in recent years, Apple shares are trading around levels of a year ago. Shares in Facebook-owner Meta have had something of the same ride, with its shares up 4.5% in the year; but Google-owner Alphabet, also after posting huge gains, have lost 14% from year-ago levels.

At the start of this Big Tech earnings season, Microsoft issued an upbeat quarterly results, and investors hailed robust artificial intelligence product sales, while Google-owner Alphabet also posted a better-than-expected first-quarter report.

Facebook-owner Meta forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations as the digital advertising market shifts to tried and tested platforms such as Facebook and Instagram at a time of increasing economic uncertainties.

Days later, however, Amazon rattled investors saying its lucrative cloud business was slowing. Its Amazon Web Services division probably was starting face greater exposure to tech companies and start-ups, which have slashed spending in recent months in the face of rising interest rates and high inflation, analysts said.

Reuters. Additional reporting: Eamon Quinn, Irish Examiner