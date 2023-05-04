Rising interest rates see AIB income rise by 70%

AIB has lifted its guidance for 2023 after it recorded a jump in total income in the March quarter following a series of interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank, with a seventh expected later today.

In a trading update, AIB said total income rose 70% in the first three months of the year due to tightening of monetary policy in an effort to drive down sticky inflation.

“Notwithstanding the overseas financial market volatility, AIB remains in a position of strength with a robust balance sheet, stable deposit base and growing loan book enabling us to support our customers and the wider economy,” said AIB CEO Colin Hunt.

In recent months the global banking sector witnessed the speedy collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank and the €3bn rescue of Credit Suisse by Swiss banking giant UBS.

However, AIB remains “confident” about its performance for the rest of the year due to a “favourable domestic economic backdrop”.

The bank said it expects its net interest income to reach more than €3.3bn, at a net interest margin of 2.7%, in 2023. This is up from its previous estimate of around €3bn.

AIB’s gross increased by €600m in the quarter to reach almost €62, primarily driven by strong new lending exceeding redemptions and further migration of €160m of Ulster Bank corporate and commercial loans during the period.

After Ulster Bank announced its plans to exit the retail banking market in the Republic, AIB agreed to buy its rival’s tracker mortgage portfolio worth €5.4bn. The lender also purchased €4.1bn worth of corporate and commercial loans from Ulster Bank.

AIB saw a further 100,000 new accounts opened due to the exits of KBC and Ulster Bank, with the bank's market share of total account openings growing to 48%.

Meanwhile, AIB’s operating costs were up 14% in Q1 which it said reflects the impact of wage and general inflation, customer onboarding costs following the exit of KBC and Ulster Bank and increased customer servicing as a result of this larger customer base.

AIB said, while inflationary pressures persist, it expect costs for the year to be more than €1.75bn.

Its Non-performing exposures also decreased slightly, falling by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter, with consumer loans expected to grow by 8% in 2023.