Eli Lilly shares climb as  Alzheimer's drug shows promising results in trial

A closeup of a human brain affected by Alzheimer's disease.

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 14:17

Shares in drug maker Eli Lilly climbed after its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s slowed the progress of the disease in a final-stage trial, paving the way for the company to apply for US approval.

The drug, donanemab, slowed the disease by 35% over a year and a half in a trial of 1,182 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s, Lilly said in a statement. About 24% of subjects on the drug experienced brain swelling and an overlapping 31% had bleeding in the brain, side effects that have been seen with similar drugs. 

The company said it plans to apply for US approval this quarter, and the shares rose as much as 9% in trading. 

The results represent the second time Alzheimer’s was slowed in a final-stage trial by a drug that clears a brain protein called amyloid. 

They bolster the controversial theory that the abnormal protein plays a key role in the disease. The success means patients and their caregivers could soon have another therapy shown to slow the disease alongside Eisai's Leqembi, which was approved in January. 

The study is also a vindication for Lilly, which has spent billions of dollars and decades of research time on Alzheimer’s drug development.

“We think this is actually a level of efficacy not seen in previous trials,” said Mark Mintun, Lilly group vice president for neuroscience R&D.

Leqembi, the product from Eisai and partner Biogen that was the first to slow Alzheimer’s in a final-stage trial, received expedited US approval in January. The partners have applied for full approval based on a final-stage trial that showed it slowed cognitive and functional decline by 27% on a slightly different scale. 

Deaths

One significant drawback of amyloid-lowering antibodies such as donanemab is that they can cause brain swelling and bleeding. While most of these cases do not cause symptoms, they can lead to hospitalisation — or worse.

In Lilly’s final-stage trial, three patients who had received donanemab died after experiencing such side effects. The company didn’t release details as to whether these patients had brain swelling, brain bleeding, or both.

The trial also looked at a population of 552 patients who were deemed to be at a greater level of disease severity based on brain scans. When that group was combined with the larger, less acute population, the drug showed less impressive results, slowing the progress of the disease by 22% over 18 months.

Lilly had tried to get accelerated approval for donanemab based on its ability to lower amyloid in the brains of patients. A mid-stage trial published in 2021 showed that donanemab slowed decline from Alzheimer’s disease by 32%. But in January, the US Food and Drug Administration said it wouldn’t clear the drug because not enough of the subjects had received the drug for a full 12 months. That setback put the focus on Lilly’s larger, final-stage trial.

Over the years, most human studies of amyloid-lowering drugs have fallen short or produced mixed results in Alzheimer’s patients, in spite of research linking the abnormal protein to the disease. 

Companies have begun testing drugs at earlier stages of Alzheimer’s, hoping to show greater impact on cognitive decline, and have developed more-potent amyloid removers such as donanemab. 

Bloomberg

