Permanent TSB predicts income will jump 60% as benefits flow from Ulster and KBC exits

Permanent TSB has predicted it will boost total income this year by 60%, as the smaller of the three remaining general Irish lenders reaps the rewards from the closure of formidable rivals Ulster Bank and KBC.

In its quarterly update, PTSB said operating income surged 77% from a year earlier, that net interest income climbed by 86%, and that it now commands a market share of 25% for new mortgage business in the Republic, up from a share of 15% a year earlier, before the full departure of the two rivals. Total income for 2023 will jump by 60% to €650m, the lender forecast.

The completion of the exits of Ulster and KBC has transformed the landscape of Irish banking for a second time in less than a decade by further lessening competition in an already concentrated market, helping drive the shares of the three Irish banks to be among the best performing in Europe.

Shares in Permanent TSB, AIB, and Bank of Ireland have also benefited since the European Central Bank began, last summer, to hike interest rates, which help lenders increase their interest income.

PTSB customer deposits have risen by €500m to €22.3bn since the start of the year and total performing loans increased by €300m to €19.5bn in the same period, helped by the transfer of microbusiness loans from Ulster Bank and tapping additional mortgage business.

However, Irish bank shares have not been immune from the global banking turmoil of recent weeks that led to the collapse in the US of First Republic, Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature, as well as the firesale of Credit Suisse to UBS in Europe.

Shares in AIB are nonetheless up by 88% from a year ago, Bank of Ireland is up by 62%, and those in PTSB have climbed by 50% in the same period.

“Although the global macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, the Irish economy continues to outperform in terms of growth and employment levels,” said PTSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley in the update.

“In quarter one, we successfully completed the acquisition of 25 Ulster Bank branches and circa 3,200 Ulster Bank SME loan accounts, valued at circa €165m,” said Mr Crowley, adding the lender had no significant exposure to commercial property loans.