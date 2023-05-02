Growing mortgage market and Ulster Bank boost sees PTSB interest income rise by 86%

As more mortgage holders seek certainty, PTSB expects the mortgage market to grow 3% by the end of 2023
Net interest income rose by 86% year-on-year, with gross interest income up 95% on the back of loan growth, rising interest rates and its Ulster Bank deal. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 08:09
Emer Walsh

Permanent TSB has reported strong growth in the first three months of 2023, largely driven by new lending volumes as well as Ulster Bank's phased withdrawal from the Irish market.

Reporting a total operating income 77% higher year-on-year, the bank forecasts a total income of €650m in 2023, an increase of 60% compared to this time last year. With further interest hikes from the ECB expected, the bank said its total guidance remains "in line with prior market communications."

PTSB's mortgage market grew by 14% in Q1, largely driven by a growing number of switchers, boosting its market share to 25% from a previous 17%. 

New mortgage lending was up 69% compared to the same period last year, increasing to €721m in Q1, with the market expected to grow by 3% by the end of 2023.

The bank's performance was also significantly driven by its acquisition of 25 branches and 3,200 SME loan accounts from Ulster Bank, valued at around €165m.

Net interest income rose by 86% year-on-year, with gross interest income up 95% on the back of loan growth, rising interest rates and its Ulster Bank deal.

While noting remaining uncertainty across the economy, PTSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley said the bank had a "a strong pipeline of activity across all of our key product lines," with the Irish economy continuing to "out-perform in terms of growth and employment levels."

The bank saw an increase of 82 basis points in its net interest margin year-on-year, with the difference between the rate PTSB pays on loans compared to what it charges consumers rising to 2.26%. Operating costs rose by 18% in the same period to €98m, an increase PTSB says is in line with management expectations.

Customer deposits rose by roughly 3% to a total of €22.3bn in Q1, with non-performing loans of €0.7bn and an NPL ratio of 3.3% "in line with December 2022."

