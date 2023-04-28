Start-up founders honoured at UCC IGNITE awards 

Two fledgling start-ups were crowned winners at an event in UCC on Thursday, which showcased entrepreneurial talent in the college’s IGNITE programme.

Founders of start-ups in everything from mobile and web-based apps, to disability access, to climate and the environment were all showcased at the IGNITE Spring Awards in the Hub in UCC.

IGNITE is open to recent graduates in any discipline, from any third level Institution in Ireland, and helps to nurture start-ups from idea stage to commercial reality. Having worked with 160 start-ups over the last 11 years, the programme has created more than 370 jobs.

After pitching to an audience of entrepreneurs, business owners and investors, two overall winners were announced on the night.

Jack Norman and Fionn McCarthy of Zirkulu were winners of the Bank of Ireland ‘Investor Ready Award’, for their range of clothing designed on the principles of the circular economy.

The Local Enterprise Office ‘Revenue Ready Award’ was won by Alan Craughwell of Assistiv, which provides bespoke assistive technology solutions to enhance workplace accessibility and support individuals with disabilities.

IGNITE Director Eamon Curtin said that founders in the programme demonstrate that “hard work and dedication can ensure that a good idea can be developed into a great business with the right support”.

“We offer seminars, workshops, entrepreneurial guest speakers, mentoring and experts, fundraising and a workspace to help you grow your idea… [and] take your start-up to the next level,” he said.

The IGNITE programme is funded by UCC, Bank of Ireland, the three Local Enterprise Offices of Cork City, South Cork and North & West Cork, Cork City Council and Cork County Council.