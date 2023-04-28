Strong quarter for Smurfit Kappa sees 17% profit rise

Packaging giant, Smurfit Kappa saw operating profits climb by 17% following another strong quarter, increasing to €412m in Q1, 2023.

In a trading update on Friday, the group reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €579m, up 13% on the first three months of 2022.

This is despite a 7% fall in box volumes driven by falling demand, which were offset by resilient prices and an easing of the firm's energy costs.

“As anticipated, first quarter demand was broadly in line with the fourth quarter of 2022," said chief executive Tony Smurfit said in a trading update ahead of its annual meeting.

"Smurfit Kappa has never been better positioned to continue to develop and take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves either through organic investments or acquisitions."

The company's EBITDA margin grew by more than 2% compared the same period last year, exceeding 19%, with the return on the firm's employed capital rising to 21.6%.

The group reported a net debt of €2.94bn at the end of the reporting period, equating to 1.2% of the company's EBITDA for the previous 12 months.

Last April, Smurfit Kappa decided to exit the Russian market in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, a move that the group said was finalised in its latest trading update, resulting in a hit of €128m, according to its 2022 annual report.

Commenting on the group's Q1 performance, Mr Smurfit added, "This performance reflects the continuing benefits of our integrated model, the effectiveness of our capital spend, our constant focus on innovation for customers and our geographic footprint."