Ulster Bank owner NatWest beats profit forecasts following Irish branch closures

British Bank NatWest exceeded profit expectations for the first three months of 2023, reporting a 37% surge in income despite heightened inflation and pricing competition squeezing customer deposits.

NatWest reported pre-tax profits of £1.8bn (€2.04bn), with higher interest rates driving the bank's rising revenue.

NatWest's Q1 trading performance comes just one week after the closure of Ulster Bank's 63 remaining branches, bring the financial institution one step closer to withdrawing from the Irish market entirely.

After almost 200 years in the state, Ulster Bank had 88 branches in total, 25 of which were acquired by Permanent TSB of which NatWest is now a minor shareholder, owning 16.66% of the issued share capital of PTSB.

Despite strong income in Q1, NatWest reported a £19.8bn pound outflow in deposits, blaming fiercer pricing competition as well as its disposal of Ulster Bank.

Deposit levels at banks have attracted closer scrutiny after the rapid collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank which highlighted how quickly customers can shift money in the digital era.

NatWest chair Howard Davies, who plans to leave the bank by the middle of next year, said that "poor risk management" was largely behind recent bank failures and that NatWest remains resilient.

Bank investors are also wary that inflation remains stubbornly high in the UK, squeezing household budgets and raising the risk of borrowers falling behind on loan repayments.

High prices also raise the chances of Bank of England's interest rates staying higher for longer, with the IMF warning that the BOE should "tread carefully" with rate hikes.

State-backed NatWest set aside £70m to cover potential loan defaults, compared with a small release of cash reserves the previous year, but it said loan arrears remained low and the charge was below the £144m booked in the previous quarter.

"By monitoring customer behaviour and looking closely for signs of financial distress we are able to put in place proactive measures to help those who are struggling right now," Chief Executive Alison Rose said.

Additional reporting from Reuters.