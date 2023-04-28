Ulster Bank owner NatWest beats profit forecasts following Irish branch closures

The bank is now a minor shareholder in Permanent TSB after it acquired Ulster Bank's residential mortgages
Ulster Bank owner NatWest beats profit forecasts following Irish branch closures

Despite strong income in Q1, NatWest reported a £19.8bn pound outflow in deposits, blaming fiercer pricing competition as well as its disposal of Ulster Bank.

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 08:36
Emer Walsh

British Bank NatWest exceeded profit expectations for the first three months of 2023, reporting a 37% surge in income despite heightened inflation and pricing competition squeezing customer deposits.

NatWest reported pre-tax profits of £1.8bn (€2.04bn), with higher interest rates driving the bank's rising revenue.

NatWest's Q1 trading performance comes just one week after the closure of Ulster Bank's 63 remaining branches, bring the financial institution one step closer to withdrawing from the Irish market entirely.

After almost 200 years in the state, Ulster Bank had 88 branches in total, 25 of which were acquired by Permanent TSB of which NatWest is now a minor shareholder, owning 16.66% of the issued share capital of PTSB.

Despite strong income in Q1, NatWest reported a £19.8bn pound outflow in deposits, blaming fiercer pricing competition as well as its disposal of Ulster Bank.

Deposit levels at banks have attracted closer scrutiny after the rapid collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank which highlighted how quickly customers can shift money in the digital era.

NatWest chair Howard Davies, who plans to leave the bank by the middle of next year, said that "poor risk management" was largely behind recent bank failures and that NatWest remains resilient.

Bank investors are also wary that inflation remains stubbornly high in the UK, squeezing household budgets and raising the risk of borrowers falling behind on loan repayments.

High prices also raise the chances of Bank of England's interest rates staying higher for longer, with the IMF warning that the BOE should "tread carefully" with rate hikes.

State-backed NatWest set aside £70m to cover potential loan defaults, compared with a small release of cash reserves the previous year, but it said loan arrears remained low and the charge was below the £144m booked in the previous quarter.

"By monitoring customer behaviour and looking closely for signs of financial distress we are able to put in place proactive measures to help those who are struggling right now," Chief Executive Alison Rose said.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

More in this section

Cork firm Poppulo to cut 21 staff due to changing economic climate Cork firm Poppulo to cut 21 staff due to changing economic climate
Production At Pernod-Ricard SA's Jameson Irish Whiskey Plant Jameson criticised for resuming whiskey exports to Russia
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
<p>Coillte saw profits drop from €135m to €119m last year. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Forestry company Coillte reports record revenues but profit slump in 2022 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd