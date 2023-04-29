Irish executives feeling heat of 'permacrisis', says PwC expert

Investment in organisational resilience is urgently needed to offset the sense among executives that we are living in an era of ‘permacrisis’ fuelled by constant disruption.

PwC’s 2023 Irish and Global Crisis and Resilience Survey found that business leaders in Irish-based companies feel less prepared for future shocks than other global respondents.

Future shocks of greatest concern include: Cyber attacks (Ireland: 60%; Global: 30%), geopolitical disruption (43%; 21%), climate change/natural disaster (37%; 21%), employee retention/recruitment disruption (37%; 36%) and supply chain disruption (30%; 23%).

Andy Banks, risk assurance partner, PwC Ireland, said: “It is hoped that the investment that is planned over the next two years will happen. The ability to adapt and respond to disruption is vital to maintaining trust built with stakeholders and protecting shareholder value and reputation — all at a time when the expectations for resilience of businesses and government have never been higher.

“To build a trusted and agile organisation, it is vital that business leaders invest in resilience across functions and people, and focus on an integrated approach, supported by technology to enable a panoramic view of their risk and resilience landscape.”

The survey gathers data from c.2,000 respondents globally. Of those, 57% of Irish respondents said that resilience is ‘very important’ on their list of strategic priorities. At the same time, 47% have a business resilience programme in existence for five years or more (Global: 42%).

Some 40% of Irish organisations (Global: 35%) cited maintaining and developing the resilience programme as a key challenge, Another 40% cited team and expertise constraints (Global: 28%) and 33% cited executive sponsorship (Global: 26%).

Andy Banks added: “Business leaders face an unprecedented level of disruption and uncertainty in today’s rapidly changing environment. Organisations are contending with external macro forces and internal business transformations, and it is against this backdrop that resilience has become one of the most vital strategic priorities in the corporate world.

“Investment is key but Irish organisations are planning less investment than global counterparts over the next two years in key areas such as workforce resilience and disaster recovery.”

Irish respondents cited the main area of focus to future-proof their resilience programmes is embedding a resilience culture (23%), upskilling future leaders (17%) and tech enablement (17%).