Cork firm Poppulo to cut 21 staff due to changing economic climate

Cork employee communications firm Poppulo is to cut 85 staff across its global operations with 21 roles to go in Ireland.

The company began consultation with impacted workers today with the process expected to be completed by the middle of May. Along with the 21 Irish staff, the company is also cutting 11 roles in the UK and 53 in the US.

Poppulo was founded in 2002 by Andrew O’Shaughnessy, initially as Newsweaver. The company evolved to create software that helps companies manage internal staff communications and email. In 2021 it merged with US firm Four Winds Interactive (FWI), which provides digital signage in workplaces. At the time, the deal valued the combined companies at an estimated $1bn (€0.84bn).

It was also reported then that the company employed 216 staff at the Cork Airport Business Park and more than 50 at an office in Boston. Poppulo's clients include Unilever, Nestlé, Aon, Telefonica, Johnson Controls, and Rolls-Royce.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner today, Sam Bufton, Poppulo's Chief Operating Officer said their focus is on supporting those workers who are leaving the company.

"In response to the changing economic climate, and the need to re-evaluate our cost base, we are in consultations to reduce our workforce in Ireland by 21 people and 11 in the UK. We have had to reduce our team in the US by 53 people," he said.

Despite the restructuring, he said they were optimistic for the future as the need for their products is greater than ever.

"These changes will put us in an even stronger position to take advantage of the opportunities ahead for us," he said.