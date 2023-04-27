Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with SSE, Decathlon, eir evo, Amrop, Ogier and SYS Group.

Barry O'Regan will be appointed as chief financial officer and as an executive director of SSE plc, effective in December; outgoing incumbent finance director Gregor Alexander will step down at the end of March 2024 after an orderly transition. Barry will also join SSE's group executive committee. Barry is finance director of SSE Renewables and manages corporate finance across SSE plc. Barry trained as a chartered accountant with PwC in Dublin before joining Airtricity in 2005, and SSE in 2008. He brings 20 years' experience working in the energy sector, and has a wealth of knowledge across financial control, corporate finance and M&A, treasury, reporting and operational finance.

Elena Pecos has been appointed as CEO of sports retailer Decathlon’s Irish business. Elena takes over the role from Bastien Grandgeorge, in the role since 2017, and now leading the French Decathlon business. Elena brings a wealth of retail and finance experience. Having joined Decathlon as a sales assistant in Spain in 2006, she held department and store manager roles before becoming accounting director with Decathlon Finance, based in Spain, then became management controller for the group in France, then moving to Chile as CFO for the opening of a new subsidiary in the country. She returned to Spain in 2022 to join the Decathlon Circular Economy team as CFO.

Eoin O’Lanagain has been appointed as finance director with B2B telecoms and ICT solutions provider eir evo. Eoin has more than 19 years of experience in finance, business partnering, financial oversight and leadership. He joins from Diageo, where he spent 14 years across global, European and Irish finance roles including group FP&A, decision support, IT finance, luxury spirits, commercial finance and ESG finance director for Diageo plc. Prior to that, Eoin trained as a chartered accountant in KPMG in Dublin. eir evo was launched in November 2021, following a merger of eir Business and Evros Technology Group; it now has 11,000 B2B customers across enterprise, Government and SMEs.

Catherine Tempany has been named as a partner with executive search firm Amrop Ireland. She brings more than 25 years’ experience with Irish and international companies, including working in executive search focused on international c-suite roles. She has held senior commercial and operations roles at O2 Ireland, Vodafone Ireland and at American Airlines. As a qualified leadership and executive coach, Catherine brings a coaching perspective and insight to her executive search practice. She has extensive international experience having worked in Ireland, US, UK, Belgium, Spain and Switzerland. She holds a BA International from UCD and speaks English, French and Spanish. Amrop has 67 offices in 54 countries.

Michael Carroll has been appointed as head of debt capital markets with the corporate and fiduciary services business of Ogier Global, a provider of legal advice on BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Irish, Jersey and Luxembourg law. The law firm is expanding in Ireland, where it provides management services in the structured finance, aviation and corporate markets. Michael has more than 16 years' experience in corporate services and banking, as well as in using special purpose vehicles (SPVs) domiciled in Ireland and the Cayman Islands. He brings senior management experience from prior roles with Apex Funds Services and with Deutsche Bank. He holds an MSc in Investments, Treasury and Banking from DCU.

Regina O’Gorman has been appointed as director of sales with financial services firm SYS Group, based in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, with offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford and €315m of assets under management. She joined the company in 2022 as a senior private client manager, and will now lead the sales team. Regina has nearly 20 years' experience in the financial services sector, providing expert financial advice to personal and corporate clients. She previously served as a senior wealth manager and retirement specialist with Bank of Ireland. She holds a graduate diploma in Financial Planning from UCD. She also holds QFA, CFP and SIA professional qualifications.