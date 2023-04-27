Unilever sales beat estimates despite slow in price hikes

Packaged goods companies have been hiking prices as they grapple with rising costs in everything from sunflower oil to shipping
Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 08:16
Richa Naidu

Unilever smashed quarterly sales forecasts on Thursday, with another big rise in prices from the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream triggering only a small dip in volumes.

The 10.7% increase in prices was, however, lower than in recent quarters, adding to signs that inflationary pressures might be easing as input costs declined.

Packaged goods companies have been hiking prices as they grapple with a surge in costs of everything from sunflower oil and shipping to packaging and grain.

Consumers have so far coped with the cost-of-living squeeze better than many analysts had expected, but some warn companies could eventually take a hit to margins if shoppers start switching to cheaper brands in greater numbers.

Unilever reported a 10.5% rise in underlying first-quarter sales to €14.8bn, beating analysts' average forecast for a 7.2% increase, according to a company-provided consensus.

That included a 10.7% increase in prices and a 0.2% dip in volumes. Price growth was slower versus the previous two quarters, and down from a record 13.3% reported in February, while the decline in volumes improved from the 3.6% drop posted at that time.

"We think it (price hikes) will step down from there... it will start to taper off over the quarters," finance chief Graeme Pitkethly told journalists on a call, while adding Unilever's individual businesses would ease price rises at different rates.

"Beauty and wellbeing and personal care - they are seeing much lower inflation, hence the lower rates of pricing. Homecare is a bit of a mixed bag given the emerging market footprint and foreign exchange evaluations."

Rivals P&G and Nestle have also recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly sales, with price hikes offsetting lower volumes.

Reuters

