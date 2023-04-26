Union representing laid-off Indeed staff files complaint to Labour Court 

A complaint involving jobs platform Indeed has been made to the Labour Court by the Financial Services Union following the conclusion of the firm's 30-day consultation period with laid-off staff members.

The complaint, made under Section 20(1) of the Industrial Relations Act 1969 is based on the company's redundancy process, focusing in particular on the criteria used by Indeed to select those in scope for redundancy.

The complaint also concerns the terms for those laid off by the company, with the FSU seeking a "transparent and fair criteria," as well as six weeks pay per year of service for those laid off, with additions in line with market conditions.

In March, Indeed announced plans to cut 15% of its global workforce, equating to around 2,200 jobs. Employing more than 1,000 employees in its two Dublin offices, it is estimated that 200 Irish workers face redundancies.

The consultation period between Indeed and staff representatives concluded last weekend, with the FSU's Head of Industrial Relations, Gareth Murphy saying it "did not produce an outcome acceptable to staff."

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Murphy said, "A number of outstanding issues remain which management at Indeed have failed to address.

"Clarity on the selection criteria for those in the scope of redundancy and the terms of the redundancy offered are issues that the FSU felt warranted the intervention of the Labour Court."

Last week, more than 600 Indeed workers in Ireland signed a petition calling on the company to further engage with staff representatives during the consultation process.

Indeed increased its redundancy packages for laid-off workers ahead of the petition, however, the union said that a "massive gap" existed between what "Indeed as a company advises and how they are currently treating their own staff."

The company was also criticised for its management's behaviour during the consultation process, expressing dissatisfaction with the redundancy packages offered to workers.

The Irish Examiner has reached out to Indeed for comment.