Union representing laid-off Indeed staff files complaint to Labour Court 

With the 30-day consultation period now concluded, the FSU said there remains a number of issues that Indeed have failed to address
Union representing laid-off Indeed staff files complaint to Labour Court 

Last week, more than 600 Indeed workers in Ireland signed a petition calling on the company to further engage with staff representatives during the consultation process. 

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 16:56
Emer Walsh

A complaint involving jobs platform Indeed has been made to the Labour Court by the Financial Services Union following the conclusion of the firm's 30-day consultation period with laid-off staff members.

The complaint, made under Section 20(1) of the Industrial Relations Act 1969 is based on the company's redundancy process, focusing in particular on the criteria used by Indeed to select those in scope for redundancy. 

The complaint also concerns the terms for those laid off by the company, with the FSU seeking a "transparent and fair criteria," as well as six weeks pay per year of service for those laid off, with additions in line with market conditions.

In March, Indeed announced plans to cut 15% of its global workforce, equating to around 2,200 jobs. Employing more than 1,000 employees in its two Dublin offices, it is estimated that 200 Irish workers face redundancies.

The consultation period between Indeed and staff representatives concluded last weekend, with the FSU's Head of Industrial Relations, Gareth Murphy saying it "did not produce an outcome acceptable to staff."

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Murphy said, "A number of outstanding issues remain which management at Indeed have failed to address.

"Clarity on the selection criteria for those in the scope of redundancy and the terms of the redundancy offered are issues that the FSU felt warranted the intervention of the Labour Court."

Last week, more than 600 Indeed workers in Ireland signed a petition calling on the company to further engage with staff representatives during the consultation process. 

Indeed increased its redundancy packages for laid-off workers ahead of the petition, however, the union said that a "massive gap" existed between what "Indeed as a company advises and how they are currently treating their own staff."

The company was also criticised for its management's behaviour during the consultation process, expressing dissatisfaction with the redundancy packages offered to workers.

The Irish Examiner has reached out to Indeed for comment.

More in this section

Healthcare shortages pushing up salaries by €4,000 average Healthcare shortages pushing up salaries by €4,000 average
Former Vodafone boss Anne O'Leary becomes Head of Meta Ireland Former Vodafone boss Anne O'Leary becomes Head of Meta Ireland
IBM Pursues Amazon Into Cloud With $33 Billion Red Hat Deal IBM-owned Red Hat to cut 4% of global workforce
<p>The error comes as customers face surging increases in energy bills over the past 12 months.</p>

Bord Gais customers charged twice on payments following 'error' in banking system

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd