Six easy steps to help you overcome interview anxiety

It is impossible not to suffer from some anxiety when going for a job interview, amplified even more when the interview is for your dream job.

So, what can we do to manage this stress? Cpl Healthcare, an international provider of healthcare staffing services with 18 years of experience in the healthcare industry, has a half-dozen ideas to help overcome those interview jitters.

First, accept that being nervous is normal, especially if you’ve been job hunting for a while. The day you least expect to get the phone call is the day you find out it’s time for interview. Here are some simple ways to prepare and ease any fears.

1: Prepare for questions about the company:

This shows you’re interested, enthusiastic and will help reduce any anxiety over unexpected company related questions. For example, when interviewing for a hospital, you should know how many beds there are, what departments there are and anything that differentiates the hospital.

2: Know yourself:

Get to know yourself better as you will be asked about your strengths and weaknesses. Ensure you’re comfortable with your answers and that they reflect both your soft skills and skills related to the job spec. An essential strength for a Nurse would be empathy or compassion, which you should explain through a time where you demonstrated it. Backing it up with a story will prove much more valuable.

3: Practice makes perfect:

Do a mock interview with a friend or family member in the run up to the big day. Prepare for questions like “Why did you become a Nurse?” and “Why would you like to work for this hospital?” This will help you to grow accustomed to answering certain types of questions and make you feel more confident on the day.

4: Go in with a positive attitude:

A good attitude and enthusiasm for the job will always help you in interview. There is no need to memorise your answers or follow a specific script. Your interviewer wants to get to know you as a person – not the perfectly rehearsed candidate you are pretending to be.

5: Do something other than interview prep:

Take some exercise in the build up to the interview. Regular exercise can improve your memory and thinking skills. This will help you feel more relaxed while doing an interview and your thoughts will be more organised.

6: Breathe:

One of the best was to relax is through your breathing. If you feel anxious or nervous during the interview, concentrate on deep and slow breathing. Try to reduce your natural acceleration by speaking slowly and listening carefully to the questions. Focus on what you are being asked and take a few seconds before rushing to respond.

Above all, don’t forget that an interview is just a conversation with another person like you! When you are prepared, knowledgeable and positive, the experience becomes a lot less intimidating.