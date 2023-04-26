Kerrygold owner see profits fall 17% after "challenging" year

Kerrygold parent company Ornua posted a drop in operating profit following “a uniquely challenging year”, but also recorded a jump in turnover following price increases in response to inflation.

In its annual results the dairy giant recorded a 17% decline in operating profits in 2022, which fell to around €154m. However, its turnover surged to a record €3.4bn, up 36.7% on the previous year.

In 2022, the State’s largest dairy exporter saw milk prices increase 40% year-on-year, but this growth was offset by input costs which rose “rapidly”. These costs included fuel, feed, and fertiliser.

The dairy giant said that while milk supplies are currently ahead of demand, markets are likely to stabilise in the coming months.

The company also said the market is expected to remain volatile as high energy and input prices are set to continue to put pressure on the industry.

“An uncertain global economic forecast, and its potential impact on consumer spending, will also present challenges,” the company said.

Ornua has so far responded to headwinds including supply chain issues and inflation by “shifting market dynamics by remaining focused on strategy”, said John Jordan, Ornua CEO.

Ornua delivered €72.5m “value payment” to its 14,000 members despite these obstacles. This is made up of monthly and year-end cash bonuses and the premium paid on milk purchases from its members.

This is in addition to the returns paid on the €2.3bn worth of Irish dairy products purchased last year.

The company provided a cautious but optimistic outlook for the year ahead as it said economic challenges are set to remain yet to demand is also expected to grow.

The company said it will expand its Kerrygold Park to facilitate the doubling of production volume, responding to growing demand in global markets.

The Kerrygold brand reached its 60th year in 2022. It maintained volume sales growth globally, with over 11m packets of butter and cheese sold globally each week.