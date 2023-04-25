Staff shortages threaten Ireland's anticipated tourism boom

Hospitality operators have hotly anticipated a tourism boom this summer, but there’s a problem. Ireland’s largest indigenous industry may not have enough people to serve the number of holidaymakers expected in the coming months.

Dermot O’Sullivan runs the Greenwich cafe nestled at the back of the Brown Thomas on Cork’s Caroline Street. The brunch spot employs four staff but Mr O’Sullivan said he needs two more heading into the next few months.

We’re right in the middle of a tourism peak, like we've had so many tourists in the last couple of weeks. But it will put pressure on the market because the staff just isn't there.

“It's very tough to get staff, whether it's waiting staff or a kitchen porter or a barista or chefs,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

A report published earlier this year by risk and financial advisory solutions provider Kroll showed the skills shortage and inflationary pressures have led to increased salary expectations in the sector.

Jim McCarthy, proprietor of 26 year-old Chart House restaurant in Dingle, Kerry, said he interviewed one man who requested to be paid €20 an hour, cash in hand.

“That’s not how this works,” said Mr McCarthy.

The Kroll report, which surveyed 133 restaurants and hospitality businesses across Ireland, found the majority of respondents said it will be difficult to recruit and retain staff this year, while almost half suggested they will not be increasing staff levels in 2023.

“No one is coming with a hunger and passion to learn in this business,” said Mr McCarthy.

He added that recently, in what is supposed to be Ireland's off-season for tourism, he has had to turn away potential diners because it was not possible to serve them.

The fallout of covid and the rental crisis has created a “perfect storm” for restaurants looking to hire staff, he said.

Mr O’Sullivan echoed this and said “a lot of people left industry because of covid as they had to go and earn a wage, and they reskilled during that time”. The former Ballymaloe Cookery School student also said the housing crisis is driving away talent.

He said he had two skilled employees working at his cafe last year who had to leave because they could not find an affordable place to live in the city.

Even finding a place is a disaster, but then paying rent in a place then is sky high. So, I do think the cost of living is for sure eating into the skills market.

The Corkman bought the café, which used to be known as Idaho, around 18 months ago in an off-market deal from its previous owners Richard and Mairéad Jacobs. However, he has been in the service industry long-before opening Greenwich.

Mr O’Sullivan’s culinary background has helped him through the current staff shortages as he can work in his cafe’s kitchen. But he said other restaurant owners may not be able to do this, which could lead to them reducing their opening hours.

“I could see restaurants probably going down to four days a week as a way of coping with it,” he said.

The answer to the chronic staffing shortage across Ireland's hospitality industry is unclear, but Mr O'Sullivan believes that there should incentives to entice more people to look at working in the sector as a career instead of a job.

Earlier this year, Fáilte Ireland published a report that found up to four out of five businesses have experienced difficulty in filling positions. Staffing levels have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, travellers continue to flock to Ireland post-pandemic.

In March, 181,000 passengers travelled through Cork airport, according to the Dublin Airport Authortity (daa)

Cork Airport recorded a 10.4% increase in passenger numbers on the same period last year and a 4.6% increase on March 2019, pre-pandemic.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) estimates that 7m international tourists came to Ireland in 2022, a 73% recovery compared to the pre-pandemic peak of 2019.

However, tourism is yet to completely bounce back from the impact of the pandemic lockdowns.

The ITIC expects the sector will not reach full recovery until 2026.