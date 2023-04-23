Sotheby’s helped more rich clients dodge sales tax, claims NY attorney general

The state’s 2020 lawsuit against Sotheby’s has expanded to include seven additional collectors and numerous Sotheby’s employees from across the organisation
Sotheby’s helped more rich clients dodge sales tax, claims NY attorney general

New York's attorney general Letitia James said that documents recently handed over to state investigators revealed the alleged tax dodge by the shipping executive was 'only the tip of the iceberg'. Picture: Richard Drew/PA

Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 17:43
Erik Larson

An alleged effort by Sotheby’s to help wealthy art collectors avoid paying sales tax on purchases for their homes was “far more extensive and serious than previously known”, New York’s attorney general has said.

The state’s 2020 lawsuit against Sotheby’s for allegedly helping a wealthy shipping executive use a false resale certificate to dodge taxes has expanded to include seven additional collectors and numerous Sotheby’s employees from across the organisation, including its tax department, New York attorney general Letitia James said in a filing in Manhattan.

Documents that were recently handed over to state investigators during the litigation revealed that the alleged tax dodge by the shipping executive was “only the tip of the iceberg,” Ms James said in the filing.

Ms James is seeking court permission to conduct almost two dozen more depositions of people involved in the alleged practice, including a Missouri art gallery owner who allegedly used resale certificates improperly to buy untaxed jewellery from Sotheby’s for his wife, and a New York-based interior designer who deployed the practice to avoid taxes on jewelry, and a handbag he bought from Sotheby’s for Mother’s Day gifts. 

Ms James is also seeking to depose Sotheby’s employees who signed off on the paperwork.

None of the clients are identified in the court filing and none are named as defendants in the suit. According to the filing, Ms James’s team is still trying to identify the Sotheby’s employee who filled in the business description line on a resale certificate to falsely state: “I am in the business of art dealer and principally sell art work.” 

Neither Sotheby’s media office nor the company’s lawyer immediately responded to messages seeking comment on the weekend. Sotheby’s has previously denied wrongdoing in the matter. 

Sotheby’s initially balked at handing over records beyond those involving the shipping executive, arguing that Ms James was a on a “fishing expedition” and that additional documents would not “yield evidence of wrongdoing”.

“Once the court ordered Sotheby’s to produce them, they in fact showed that Sotheby’s misconduct was far more extensive and serious than previously known,” the attorney general said in a footnote of her filing.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

BuzzFeed shutters news operation, will cut about 180 employees

More in this section

Indeed headquaters in Dublin Indeed increases redundancy packages for laid off workers following criticism of firm's conduct
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
IMI chief says execs need new skills to drive transformational change IMI chief says execs need new skills to drive transformational change
Sothby'sCompaniestax fraudPlace: New YorkPlace: USAPerson: Letitia JamesOrganisation: Sotheby’s
<p>EirGrid will construct new offshore substations as well as the cables and infrastructure linking them to the onshore grid.</p>

Eirgrid opens Cork presence to coordinate offshore windfarm development

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd