Irish and UK waste management firm Enva acquired by I Squared Capital

UK and Irish waste management company, Enva with locations across Cork, Dublin, Clare, Meath and Laois has been acquired by investment manager I Squared Capital for an undisclosed amount.

Operating across 34 facilities, Enva was born out of the 2017 acquisition by Exponent Private Equity and others of the Environment Division of DCC Plc, the Irish-based company listed in the FTSE100, with the company growing to employ more than 1,600 people.