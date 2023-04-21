Indeed increases redundancy packages for laid off workers following criticism of firm's conduct

Global recruitment website Indeed increased its redundancy packages for laid-off workers ahead of a petition signed by more than 600 staff members calling on the company to further engage with staff representatives.

In March, Indeed announced plans to cut 15% of its global workforce, equating to around 2,200 jobs. Employing more than 1,000 employees in its two Dublin offices, it is estimated that 200 Irish workers face redundancies.

Publishing the petition, the Financial Services Union - Ireland's trade union for financial sector workers - said staff were "particularly aggrieved" at the company's behaviour during the statutory consultation period, expressing dissatisfaction at the redundancy package offered to laid-off staff.

Gareth Murphy, Head of the FSU's Industrial Relations said the petition's large number of signatures - representing roughly half of Indeed's total Irish workforce - reflected that staff were "very frustrated" with the lack of engagement from management during the consultation period, which is due to conclude this weekend.

Despite enhancing its initial package, the FSU said Indeed's offer still "does not meet the needs and expectations of staff."

"A massive gap exists between what Indeed as a company advises other employers to do and how they are currently treating their own staff.”

“Staff are still aggrieved by the behaviour of management with a number of issues still outstanding including criteria for selection and redundancy terms," Mr Murphy continued.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, Labour leader, Ivana Bacik called on Minister for Enterprise, Simon Coveney to engage with Indeed, asking him to "make strong representations to Indeed, to remind the company’s management of their statutory obligation to engage in good faith for the entire duration of the 30-day statutory consultation period."

Talks between Indeed and staff representatives continue today.

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for Indeed told the Irish Examiner, "Indeed is following all legal requirements. We cannot comment further on the ongoing consultation process in Ireland.”

According to the company's most recent financial statement reported to the Companies Registration Office, Indeed's Irish operation reported an operating profit of more than €270m in 2021.