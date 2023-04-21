Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Esri Ireland, Red C, the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland, Sims IVF and HealthBeacon.

Michael Byrne has been promoted to head of customer engagement with geographic information systems (GIS) specialist Esri Ireland. He joined Esri Ireland as head of professional services in 2002 and has held a number of senior customer-centric roles within the firm, notably as market engagement manager. He brings 30 years of technology and customer-focused experience to the role, including as head of content and mapping at Mapflow, and as GIS and database manager at An Post, where he worked on GeoDirectory, Ireland’s national address database. Michael holds a degree in Geology from TCD, as well as a HDip in Psychology and a professional diploma in Executive Coaching.

Ciara Reilly has been appointed as head of business development and marketing with Red C, the research and marketing company. Ciara brings 16 years of experience in market research across industries including retail, gaming, finance and FMCG. She is primarily a quantitative researcher with expertise in VoC (Voice of the Consumer) and advertising and brand tracking programmes. She has expertise in marketing effectiveness, brand building and customer experience research solutions. She has also worked closely with members across the WIN International network and is also treasurer of the Marketing Society. She holds an MSc in Marketing from Smurfit Business School and a BSc Marketing from DIT.

Bryan Cox has been appointed to a lead role products and services with research and marketing company Red C. He has 23 years’ experience in market research industry, including stints at Lansdowne Market Research and AC Neilsen. As a dualist, with a passion for strategic planning he is close to all aspects of research discovery, process, insight generation and storytelling. He works across the business to help improve our product offering and services, liasing with industry partners and has recently been intrumental in developing the RED C Direct platform launched in the last month, initially allowing agile access to RED C high quality ad testing services, with more services planned.

Ann Gleeson Hanrahan has been appointed as managing director of the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI), taking over from Michael Moroney, who will continue as communications director for FCI. Ann founded agricultural contractor business GA Hanrahan Ltd with Ger Hanrahan more than 30 years ago. She has managed the FCI membership programme for the past 18 months. She brings vast experience in administration and HR functions as well as farm machinery repair, operation, and costing. She has recently completed educational courses in taxation and finance and management to add to her practical experience. She will work from the FCI Office in Portlaoise.

Dr Alejandro Aldape has been promoted to group medical director with fertility provider Sims IVF, which has six Irish clinics. He was clinical director in the Sims IVF South Dublin clinic since April 2022; he joined Sims IVF in 2017 as clinical director in Cork. He has worked exclusively in assisted human reproduction for over 10 years. He has also been a medical director for a number of Irish fertility clinics. He holds a medical and gynaecological degree from Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, Monterrey, México; a fellowship in Assisted Reproduction from Barcelona Vall d’Hebron Hospital; and a Masters in Human Reproduction with IVI Global Education.

Lar Malone has been appointed as chief financial officer with HealthBeacon, an Irish digital therapeutics company that develops smart tools for managing medications for patients in the home, with devices and software to manage critical and chronic medications. Lar has served as Interim CFO since joining the firm in 2022. A chartered management accountant with significant finance and management experience at CFO level, he has held senior roles in pharma companies including with Pfizer, Schering-Plough, Teva and Alexion. “Lar has extensive experience in the pharma industry and will be a valuable asset as we continue to expand our client base,” said Jim Joyce, co-founder and CEO of HealthBeacon.