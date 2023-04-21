IMI chief says execs need new skills to drive transformational change

Senior executives need new tools and insights to drive the transformational change their organisations need, says Shane O’Sullivan, interim CEO of Irish Management Institute (IMI).

New research published by the IMI has found that 83% of senior business leaders in Ireland state their organisation needs a transformational change. However, the same executives are facing ever-increasing workloads, and have limited time to devote to continuous learning.

As a result, IMI is partnering with University College Cork to launch a new ‘programme of experiences’ entitled the Senior Executive Experience (SEE), which will allow participants to forge new ways of thinking around leadership, strategy, decision-making and negotiation.

The programme is aimed at developing the capabilities of senior leaders including chief executives, chief financial officers, chief operating officers and heads of organisations within the private and public sectors.

Shane O’Sullivan, interim CEO of IMI, said: “The world-class faculty on this programme will challenge and disrupt the way senior leaders think and will help to equip them with new tools and insights to shape the future of their organisations.

“Most importantly, the course will provide the time and space to reframe how participants think about the issues they are confronted with, all while making relevant connections with industry peers.”

Founded by business leaders for business leaders, the IMI has been delivering executive business programmes for the past 70 years. In partnership with UCC’s expert research faculty, and a global network of thought leaders, its executive development programmes help business leaders to unlock their potential and fulfil their ambition.

In launching SEE, the IMI and UCC say that the need to bring new thinking and new skills to the decision-making table of companies as well as public sector bodies has never been greater.

The new programme also reflects the contexts of senior executives managing increased digitisation, growing requirements to integrate ESG and sustainability targets, economic uncertainty and geopolitical factors.

SEE has been developed specifically to meet the emerging skills needs of today’s leaders while also recognising the limited time that is available to spend on learning.

The programme, delivered by a team of Irish-based and overseas lecturers and experts — including Dr Kerrie Fleming, associate dean at Ashridge Executive Education, and best-selling author Bernard Marr — offers immersive learning together with peer-coaching with successful executives to equip participants with new tools and insights.

The SEE programme is comprised of five separate learning tracks, which include: ‘Leading and Managing’, ‘Strategic Decision-Making and Risk Management’ and ‘Digital Transformation’.

Participants can choose the area that best aligns with their interests and objectives or select different experiences from multiple tracks.

Upon completion, participants will be awarded a Certificate of Leadership Excellence, and become members of the IMI Senior Executive Alumni group, granting access to exclusive events with guest speakers, networking opportunities with other senior leaders and quarterly insights updates.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “When we surveyed business leaders recently, the vast majority said that their organisations needed a major transformational change. With the challenges associated with the recent global pandemic and economic uncertainty, and the opportunities presented by new technologies and ways of thinking, leaders really need to get away from the desk.

“Leaders need to be challenged to think differently and learn from others so that they can work towards embedding real change in their own organisations. To help, we have developed this unique programme of events and experiences, including networking and problem-solving with like-minded senior executives.”

Dr Kriti Jain, associate professor at IE Business School in Spain, said: “Leaders need to continually acquire new ideas and learn new things to be able to make an impact in a digitally-enabled, knowledge economy. SEE offers senior executives alternatives to full-time study and excessive time commitments, with short and flexible experiences that deliver relevant skills, based on a selection of competency foundations.”

Starting dates for the programme are scheduled for May and September.

To learn more about the SEE programme’s modules, rates and lecturers, visit: https://www.imi.ie/product/senior-executive-experience