UK and Ireland deliver for Deliveroo 

Food delivery firm Deliveroo said its UK and Ireland division was driving an increase in overall group revenues despite weakness in some international territories in recent months. The shares closed almost 3% higher.

Total revenues rose 4% to £512m (€580m) in the three months to the end of March from the period a year earlier, the company figures show, marked by an 11% increase in UK and Ireland, its largest business by far, contributing almost £300m of the overall revenues.