UK and Ireland deliver for Deliveroo 

Total revenues rose 4% to €580m in the three months to the end of March from the period a year earlier, marked by an 11% increase in UK and Ireland, company figures show
The UK and Ireland are Deliveroo's largest business by far. Picture Denis: Minihane

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 17:09
Eamon Quinn

Food delivery firm Deliveroo said its UK and Ireland division was driving an increase in overall group revenues despite weakness in some international territories in recent months. The shares closed almost 3% higher. 

The company reiterated its outlook on previous earnings guidance for the full year.  

"Revenue growth of 4% represents a resilient performance, particularly in the context of inflationary pressures and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis against a difficult comparison base," said Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, referring to "stringent" pandemic restrictions in Asia last year that complicate the year-on-year comparisons.                              

Deliveroo also operates in Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Qatar, Singapore, UAE, as well as Kuwait.    

The figures show revenues at its international division, which includes all its operations outside of Britain and Ireland, fell 5% to £213m in the first quarter, exacerbated by the "continued weakness in France".  

