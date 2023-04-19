Ryanair business 'booming and getting boomier' despite capacity fears

Ryanair's business is "booming and getting boomier" with no sign of European consumers tightening their belts when it comes to travel, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.

"I am surprised at the strength of spending in the European economy at the moment," O'Leary told a Bloomberg conference in Wicklow.

"There is full employment, people are getting paid every month and they are spending - they are certainly spending on travel," said O'Leary, with Ryanair now Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers.

However, the airline's chief executive said that short-haul aircraft capacity in Europe is going to continue to be challenging over the medium term, telling the conference:

"I think over the medium term the inability of Airbus and Boeing to deliver any meaningful increase in production means, I think capacity is going to continue to be challenging for the next two, three, five years."

As a result, Ryanair will have to trim its July schedule, expecting around 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to be delayed due to manufacturing issues, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.

"We are beginning to look at schedules maybe being about 10 short for July. We'll get maybe 12 by the end of June and then we hope 12 by the end of July," O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference. The airline had been due to receive 22 of the planes in June and two in July, he said.

"We will certainly have to trim some flights out of the system. I don't think there will be route cancellations."

The Irish airline in a statement on Friday said it was assessing with Boeing how delays related to certain components made by one of the US firm's main suppliers, would impact its schedule.

The focus of any cuts, O'Leary said, would be on high-frequency routes such as those between Britain and Ireland.

Boeing has promised an updated delivery schedule by Friday, he said.

"So really we don't know where we are at the moment, which is very regrettable. This is the third unauthorised mod [modification] that we've suffered that has delayed deliveries so it's very disappointing," he said.

Reuters