Grafton Group completes €106m share buyback programme

Grafton Group, the parent company of Woodies and Chadwicks, has completed a £93m (€106m) share buyback programme.

The DIY and builder materials company has returned £193m to its shareholders under the completion of two buyback programmes held between May 2022 and April.

In a statement, Grafton Group said it had repurchased 10.89m ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange between November and April at an average price of £8.57 per share.

This represented 4.8% of the company’s issued share capital when the programme commenced last year.

In its annual results publishes last month, Grafton posted €2.59bn in revenues, a 9% rise on the previous year.

The company also recorded a pre-tax profit increases of 0.8%, rising to €283.4m. The group's operating profit dropped 2% from €303m to €297.5m.