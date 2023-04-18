AAG to hire 45 trainee aircraft engineers in effort to tackle global shortage

New trainee and apprenticeship positions will see 45 positions created by Shannon-based Atlantic Aviation Group to address the worldwide shortage of aircraft maintenance engineers.
Addressing the skills gap, AAG has partnered with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board as well as SOLAS, with a four-year apprenticeship and two-year traineeship on offer through AAG's training academy.
"The global shortage in qualified aircraft engineers makes this an extremely valuable skill and exciting career to embark on," said AAG chief aviation services officer, Eva O'Keefe.
"We are committed to running three CAT A Traineeship classes this year to address this skill shortage," Ms O'Keefe continued, with those qualified through the AAG able to work anywhere in the world.
"There is no doubt that the qualification gained from this training is recognised worldwide and is a passport for a successful learner to travel and work in the aviation sector," said James Power of the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.
Following a number of recent acquisitions, AAG's workforce has grown to more than 720 people who work across sites in Shannon and Brize Norton in the UK.
Founded in 1962, the company was acquired in 2015 by investor, Patrick Jordan, with the group's customer base now including DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2, and major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon.