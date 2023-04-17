Sharon McCooey to step down as head of LinkedIn Ireland

Ms McCooey said the company will begin searching for her replacement shortly.
Sharon McCooey to step down as head of LinkedIn Ireland

Sharon McCooey, outgoing head of LinkedIn Ireland.

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 16:15
Cáit Caden

LinkedIn Ireland boss Sharon McCooey announced she will step down from her role 13 years at the top of the social media company for professionals.

Ms McCooey said the company will begin searching for her replacement shortly.

Since she’s been with the company, the social media platform mostly used by professionals now has 900 million, members using it with two million of these in Ireland alone.

“LinkedIn was in its infancy when I joined in 2010 with just 78 million members, and only a small footprint of employees and customers outside of the US,” Ms McCooey wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“In those early days, it was just me and three colleagues in Dublin. How things have changed,” she continued.

More in this section

Ryanair schedule for summer 2023 Ryanair does not anticipate disruption despite Boeing pause in airplane delivery
Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft
Data confidentiality start-up with HQ in Ireland raises €5.35m in funding round  Data confidentiality start-up with HQ in Ireland raises €5.35m in funding round 
<p>Samsung shipped 261 million smartphones in 2022, according to IDC data, all running Google’s Android software.</p>

Google shares slide as Samsung 'weighs replacing with Microsoft Bing on phones'

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd