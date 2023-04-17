Sharon McCooey to step down as head of LinkedIn Ireland

LinkedIn Ireland boss Sharon McCooey announced she will step down from her role 13 years at the top of the social media company for professionals.
Ms McCooey said the company will begin searching for her replacement shortly.
Since she’s been with the company, the social media platform mostly used by professionals now has 900 million, members using it with two million of these in Ireland alone.
“LinkedIn was in its infancy when I joined in 2010 with just 78 million members, and only a small footprint of employees and customers outside of the US,” Ms McCooey wrote in a LinkedIn post.
“In those early days, it was just me and three colleagues in Dublin. How things have changed,” she continued.