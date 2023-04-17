Ryanair does not anticipate disruption despite Boeing pause in airplane delivery

Ryanair boss Eddie Wilson does not anticipate any disruption to the airline’s summer schedule following the decision by Boeing to delay delivery of some of its new 737 Max aircrafts.

The airline was expecting to take delivery of 24 planes from Boeing between now and the end of June.

Last week, Boeing announced a pause in delivery after a problem was identified in the production process used by their supplier Spirit Aerosystems.

It was reported a “non-standard” manufacturing process was used by Spirit on two of eight fittings at the point where the upright tail fin sits on the fuselage. The issue dates back to 2019.

Mr Wilson said Boeing did the right thing and the issue did not affect any of its current fleet.

"We’ve 24 to be delivered. It is not going to affect them all.

“If anything, it is going to affect a small number. It is not going to affect our overall numbers and I don’t anticipate any disruption for the summer," Mr Wilson said.

He added that Boeing would have to make a decision as to how to remedy the situation, whether it could be done on the production line or by other means.

“It is not a safety issue, it is a work-related issue. It is a production issue."

No safety threat

Boeing and Spirit, along with the US Federation for Aviation Administration, have said there is no safety threat as a result of this issue.

On Monday, Ryanair announced a €40m investment into the construction of a new four bay 120,000 sq ft hangar in Dublin Airport which it says will create 200 new engineering and aircraft maintenance jobs over the next few years.

The airline said it hoped to begin work on the new hangar towards the end of this year, with an estimated completion date of summer 2025.

Mr Wilson said the hanger would be used for routine maintenance of the 33 aircraft based in Dublin as well as heavy maintenance during the slower winter months — which are specific checks that airplane manufacturers require after a certain amount of time.

“We’ve got a big apprentice programme here in Ireland. Anyone who is interested in that type of work, there are great career opportunities,” he said.

Mr Wilson added the new hangar would be built with the “latest environmental credentials”, including the use of heat pumps and water harvesting technology.

“It is a state-of-the-art facility, it is purpose built for us,” he said.

“It is a great addition that we’ve been able to put this in Dublin. We just want to be able to sustain the growth up there with proper facilities.”