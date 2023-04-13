Finalists of EY's 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year Awards announced 

The finalists of EY's 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year have been announced with 24 companies being shortlisted across three categories.

This year saw a record number of nominations, with finalists spanning a range of sectors including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hospitality and engineering.

Collectively, the 24 finalists have generated annual revenues exceeding €700m, employing over 5,000 people in total.

The companies will compete across three categories, Emerging, Established and International, with an additional award presented to the finalist making the biggest contribution towards environmental sustainability.

One overall winner will be selected as The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 at an awards ceremony later this year.

The finalists in the emerging category are Denis Collins of ActionZero, Chris Kelly of EasyGo, Rosie Connolly and Paul Quinn of 4TH ARQ, Deirdre O’Neill and Helen O’Neill of Hertility, Sam Moffett of Moffett Automated Storage, Lauren Duggan, Fiona Parfrey and Aine Kilkenny of Riley, Declan Wynne of Skanstec, and Ray Nangle and Geraldine Killian of The Lunch Bag.

The companies in the established category are Ciaran Marron of Activ8 Solar Energies, Douglas Adams of Connected Health, John Desmond and Sean O’Callaghan of Cygnum Timber Frame, Michael McCambridge of McCambridge Bread, David Beggs of Pure Pharmacy, Sheena Bailey and Louella Morton of TestReach, Lorraine Heskin of Gourmet Food Parlour, and Charles Cosgrave of Village Vets.

The finalists in the international category are Andrew Woods of Catagen, Abhilash Borana of Failte Solar, Tom Keogh of Keoghs Crisps, Nick Keegan of Mail Metrics, Brian Fahey of MyComplianceOffice, Neil Skeffington of Novelplast Teoranta, Tom Walsh of Staycity, and Ted Wright of Writech Industrial Services.

“We received a record number of nominations for this year’s programme and the highest ever number of nominations for female entrepreneurs," said Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year.

This year’s finalists have been shortlisted out of more than 150 nominations, with the chosen finalists engaging in a strategic growth programme over a 10-month period, including a weeklong CEO retreat in Singapore.

The overall winner will represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in 2024.