Revolut to offer joint accounts to European customers 

The fintech app's newest update also offers a group version of the existing instant messaging tool, Revolut Chat
Revolut to offer joint accounts to European customers 

The new joint accounts can be shared by partners, family members or friends

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 07:16
Emer Walsh

Global financial app Revolut has released a new product for customers across Europe, allowing them to open a joint account that can be owned by two people.

The offering is the latest from the fintech company, which has been expanding its product range for Irish customers in recent months, now providing Irish IBANS, credit cards and car insurance.

The new joint accounts can be shared by partners, family members or friends, and includes a group version of the apps existing instant messaging tool, Revolut Chat.

According to the app, customers hoping to set up a new joint account with someone do not have to explain who and why, nor prove they live together.

"Both Joint Accounts and Group Chats will help to easily sort out money matters with whomever we share our financial life – blending the best of existing social and banking features," said Revolut's Head of Product, Dmitry Zlokazov.

Joint accounts are now available to customers across the EEA after a survey conducted by the neobank found that just under 60% of Europeans were keen to use one to manage expenses with a partner, with a further 32% preferring to use it exclusively as their only account. 

More than a quarter reported wanting to use one as complementary to their private account.

The app's newest update also features enhanced home screen shortcuts, and group instant messaging, making it easier to split bills and request and send money to more than one person at a time. 

More in this section

Lansdowne House Workplace Relations Commission Shop ordered to pay €15,000 to intellectually disabled woman wrongly accused of shoplifting
Kenmare A lightning strike hits production momentum at Irish mining firm Kenmare Resources
Vhi surplus drops to €34.3m as the cost of covering claims increases by 10% Vhi surplus drops to €34.3m as the cost of covering claims increases by 10%
<p>Pictured at the announcement of the Dairygold 2022 annual results are Seán O’Brien, Chairman, Dairygold, Ann Fogarty, Group Company Secretary, Michael Harte, Chief Financial Officer and Conor Galvin, Chief Executive.</p>

Dairygold reports record €1.65bn turnover after ‘extraordinary year’ for dairy prices

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd