Swiss watch CEOs From Patek Philippe to Oris see slowdown after boom

The comments mark an early indication that the luxury watch sector may be cooling after demand and Swiss exports surged to record levels close to 25 billion Swiss francs (€25.3bn) during the pandemic.
Swiss watch CEOs From Patek Philippe to Oris see slowdown after boom

Rose gold watch set with diamonds, from the The Patek Philippe Collection.

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 08:09
Andy Hoffman

The heads of some of the biggest Swiss watch brands, from Patek Philippe to Oris, said demand for luxury timepieces is starting to slow from an unprecedented industry boom during the pandemic.

“I see in the past two months, the market is a little bit slower than before,” said Thierry Stern, the chairman and controlling shareholder of Patek Philippe, the family-owned Geneva-based brand.

“I don’t say that it’s very bad — not at all. But I just see that it’s slowing down,” he added in an interview.

Oris, the independent brand, said although its revenues are up by double-digit percentage points so far this year it too is seeing some early signs of softness from retailer orders.

“The sell-out has been continuously good but then stocking has been a little bit softer,” Co-CEO Rolf Studer said in an interview.

The comments mark an early indication that the luxury watch sector may be cooling after demand and Swiss exports surged to record levels close to 25 billion Swiss francs (€25.3bn) during the pandemic as a new generation of consumers, particularly in the US, rediscovered mechanical timepieces.

Demand for Patek’s timepieces, which start at around $30,000 (€27,450), still far outstrips supply. But the company’s president said anticipation of new models or ongoing concerns about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and economic uncertainty could be damping consumer appetites.

Oris, whose average watch price is up from 2,200 francs to 2,400, said the US market was still strong as was France but European countries including Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands were more challenging.

“You see that people are a little more cautious,” he said.

Julien Tornare, the head of the Zenith watch brand, warned that there is “quite a bit of instability everywhere” despite ending 2022 with the best-ever sales performance since being acquired by luxury juggernaut Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 1999.

Mr Tornare pointed to the “trauma” of the three-year pandemic shutdown of the China retail market, which was the top destination for Swiss watch exports before being surpassed by the US in 2021.

“I think we need to be a bit patient to get back to what we knew before,” Mr Tornare said of Chinese buyers who have yet to fully return to pre-pandemic spending habits since the end of covid-zero policies there.

Cooling demand would be a mixed blessing for Patek and other top watch brands like Rolex as it might reduce the time that customers must spend on waitlists before getting the call from authorised dealers.

The gap between Patek’s production of about 70,000 watches per year and demand is so big that “it’s not so bad if we see a certain slowdown,” Mr Stern said.

= Bloomberg

More in this section

Twitter Musk Europe Showdown Elon Musk dodges questions, fires salvos in two-hour Twitter ramble
Food Storage Containers Tupperware rises a day after 50% slump on going concern warning
ATR 72-500 (F) operated by ASL Airlines Ireland on landing Irish cargo airline ASL Future Flight secures license to operate commercial drones 
<p>The group's adjusted January-March operating profit rose 45% year-on-year to 18.4 billion Swedish crowns (€1.6bn), exceeding the mean expectation of 12.9 billion crowns. Pic: Denis Scannell /Volvo Logo</p>

Truck maker Volvo posts record Q1 as sales, margins beat forecasts

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd