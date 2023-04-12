Musk dodges questions, fires salvos in two-hour Twitter ramble

Elon Musk declared that most of the advertisers who abandoned Twitter after his $44bn (€40.3bn) acquisition have returned, suggesting the struggling platform is regaining its footing during a rambling interview played out before millions of listeners.

Mr Musk, speaking in a Twitter Spaces interview with the BBC, reaffirmed Twitter is operating at about breakeven and could become profitable as soon as this quarter.

More than 3m concurrent users tuned in to the almost two-hour-long conversation, which at times became combative as the billionaire turned the tables on his interviewer and questioned the BBC’s track record on everything from covid misinformation to hate speech.

Mr Musk acquired Twitter last year after a tumultuous battle with the company’s management and board, who at one point sued the entrepreneur to get him to close the deal.

Mr Musk said he eventually went through with it because he was legally obliged to, but later said he probably wouldn’t sell Twitter even if offered the same price.

Most advertisers are now back on Twitter, Mr Musk said, following an exodus triggered by mass firings and technical glitches that prompted concerns about the potential proliferation of hate speech, fake news and other objectionable content.

“Almost all of them have either come back or said they’re coming back,” Mr Musk said.

Mr Musk also said Twitter now has about 1,500 employees, a sharp decline from "just under 8,000 staff members" it had before he took it over in October.

Much of Tuesday’s session, which Mr Musk said was hastily thrown together after a BBC reporter sent him an inquiry, touched on familiar ground.

Topics included Mr Musk’s thoughts about firing thousands, (it had to be done), his greatest challenges in the past six months (shutting one of three datacenters, which triggered outages) and constantly shooting himself in the foot with impulsive tweets (“I need bulletproof shoes.”) The executive, whose other day jobs include running Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies, was evasive at times and brutally direct at others.

Most of the questions cantered on his thinking since launching a bid for the social media platform last year.

With respect to Twitter’s future, Mr Musk said he doesn’t see any social network surviving without paid verification. He was addressing criticism about Twitter charging $8 for the blue check marks that once conferred legitimacy of organisations and public figures.

On Tuesday, he reiterated his position that the payment barrier was the only workable way to avert misinformation bots swamping an online platform.

In a post-interview Q&A with Spaces listeners, Mr Musk also addressed Twitter’s merger with a newly formed shell firm called X Corp. “Yes, there is something more to it,” the billionaire said.

He still wants to build X, the everything app akin to Tencent Holdings WeChat.

The meandering discussion touched on serious topics, such as the handling of sexism, to the absurd, with the billionaire repeatedly claiming his dog is now Twitter’s chief executive officer.

“I am not the CEO of Twitter. My dog is the CEO of Twitter,” Musk said with a laugh. “He’s got a black turtleneck, what more do you need?”

- Bloomberg, with additional reporting from Reuters