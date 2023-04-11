Hyundai to spend $18bn in shift to electric cars

Hyundai Motor has committed to a spend of around $18.2bn (€16.5bn) by 2030 as it seeks to increase production of electric vehicles.

The group, which also set itself a goal of becoming one of the world’s top three electric vehicle makers, plans to boost its annual output of electric cars in Korea to 1.51 million units by end of this decade, or about 40% of estimated global electric vehicle production of 3.64 million.