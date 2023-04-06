Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Complete Laboratory Solutions, Delta Capita, Monta, Each&Other, Ubotica Technologies and Lyrath Estate.

Joan Mahon has been appointed as senior HR manager with Complete Laboratory Solutions. She brings more than 20 years of senior experience in human resources to her role at CLS. Joan previously worked in HR at medical and life science companies in addition to lecturing, mentoring, and providing executive coaching across industry sectors. Joan will develop the CLS team by advancing professional development and supports, excelling digitisation solutions and nurturing a positive work environment for all. Joan studied Strategic HR Management at DIT and Executive Coaching, Business Practise, Leadership and Organisational Development and Transformation at IMI. She is a member of CIPD and the Association of Coaching.

Ronan Brennan has been appointed as head of retail banking at global managed services providers Delta Capita in Dublin. He joins following 15 years with Bank of Ireland, notably as as head of asset quality and pricing for seven years, overseeing a department which was vital to the bank’s successful credit management and pricing policy. Prior to this, he was commercial branch manager for five years, managing busy commercial branches in Dublin city centre and directing a large team. He was also senior relationship manager for four years, managing a portfolio of Bank of Ireland’s business banking clients in Dublin. Delta Capita is a division of the Prytek Group.

Adrienne Gormley has joined the board of Monta, a leading EV software start-up. She is currently CEO of Setforth, a specialist in acquiring and growing small SaaS businesses. She is also on the board of Copenhagen-based startup Pleo and Stockholm-based Epidemic Sound. Adrienne brings over 25 years’ experience in scaling software SAAS companies, including Google, Dropbox, and N26. She will guide Monta towards sustainable growth, ensuring that it takes advantage of all opportunities in Ireland and across Monta’s seven other markets. Adrienne joins Monta during a rapid growth period and as developments in the EV industry make the sector a target for new business and investment opportunities.

Chris Donnelly has been appointed UX design principal at the design consultancy Each&Other, based in Dublin. He brings 13 years of experience overseeing UX (user experience) design projects and guiding teams designing for clients. He was previously a designer at Viasat for five years, leading the global enterprise and mobility (GEM) design team, and designed an analytics platform for that group. He led the design of Viasat’s Unified Portal product, a real-time intelligence tool deployed on the US presidential fleet, and since adapted for use in the situation room of the White House. He also previously worked as a lead designer at IBM in the IBM Security design team.

Tony McDonald has joined its technical advisory board of Ubotica Technologies in Dublin, a provider of smarts for smart satellites. He brings vast experience within the space industry, exploiting opportunities in institutional space programmes (ESA) and in the commercial space market. While at Enterprise Ireland (from which he is now retired), as the Irish national ESA delegation, Tony coordinated Ireland's industrial participation in European Space Agency Programmes. He was part of the ESA Council, Joint Communications Board (JCB), Navigation Programme Board (PB-NAV) and Industrial Policy Committee (IPC). He was also chair of the ESA industrial policy expert group and deputy head of the ESA Delegation.

Caitriona O’Mahoney has been appointed as director of sales and marketing at the family-owned and run Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny. A native of Kilkenny native, she brings ten years’ experience in senior roles with five-star hotels and resorts including Mount Juliet Estate, Fota Island Resort and The Kingsley Hotel. A graduate of Waterford Institute of Technology, Caitriona also has extensive tourism experience and worked for a time with Fáilte Ireland in Waterford before specialising in luxury hotels. “I am delighted to return to Kilkenny at such an exciting time for Lyrath Estate, which has had significant investment and offers a myriad of guest experiences and dining outlets,” she said.