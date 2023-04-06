Confectionary company Sweet King goes into liquidation

Confectionary company Sweet King founded by well-known Cork influencer and businessman, Nathan Adams has gone into liquidation following a special resolution to wind up earlier this year.

At a meeting on the 24th of January, 2023, it was agreed that the company was unable to continue in business "by reason of its liabilities," appointing a liquidator for the purpose of winding up.

Following the meeting, the company's address was changed from St Mary's Road in Midleton to Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants in Dublin, with Myles Kirby being appointed as the company's liquidator.

With over 80,000 followers on Instagram, Sweet King's official page has deleted all posts, with the account reading "changing owners."

The company's official website is no longer online, with a notice reading "we'll be back soon." Sweet King's Facebook page has also been inactive for under a year.

At the end of last year, the confectionary business ran a pop up shop on Winthrop Street in Cork city, with products selling at discounts upwards of 65%.

The business also temporarily operated a stall in Cork's Marina Market, as well as selling goods online across Ireland.

Sweet King was originally formed in June 2020 by Mr Adams who was 24 at the time.

In 2021, Adams took over an 11,000 sq ft unit in Little Island, Co Cork, the former Xerox building, investing €100,000 across infrastructure and staff facilities.

The company's stock came from across Ireland, Belgium, the UK and Spain, with customers able to choose from sweets of 21 varieties.

Following a successful first year in business, Adams announced plans to more than double the company's workforce, adding 25 additional personnel to its 23-person workforce.

In 2021, Mr Adams made plans to open a second warehouse in the UK within a six to nine month time frame.

He is also listed as the director of companies, NDA Cosmetics and Na Promotion Holdings Ltd.