SSE Renewables announce plans to develop offshore Kerry wind farm

The company's plans mark the first license application for an offshore wind project on the west coast
SSE Renewables announce plans to develop offshore Kerry wind farm

The company's plans mark the first license application for an offshore wind project on the west coast, with SSE Renewables already developing an Irish offshore pipeline of up to 4GW.

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 11:24
Emer Walsh

SSE Renewables has announced its first development off Ireland's Atlantic coast as the firm investigates a possible new wind farm.

The company has submitted an application for an investigative foreshore license as it seeks permission to survey the seabed off the coast of Tarbert, Co Kerry for an offshore wind project which could generate up to 1GW of renewable energy.

“Our plans to develop an offshore wind project off the coast of Tarbert, Co. Kerry is a natural step forward in our renewables ambitions for Ireland," said Martin Sweeney, SSE Renewables Lead Project Manager for Blue Seas Development.

"Pursuing development opportunities off the west coast is part of our long-term offshore wind strategy."

The company's plans mark the first license application for an offshore wind project on the west coast, with SSE Renewables already developing an Irish offshore pipeline of up to 4GW.

The pipeline includes the country’s most advanced offshore project, Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 off the coast of Wicklow, and the Celtic Sea Array and Setanta Wind Park projects which are located off Ireland’s south and northeast coasts respectively.

The firm's plans follow an earlier announcement from SSE Thermal that it had provisionally secured 10-year capacity agreements for its two proposed new-build power stations in Ireland which would run on sustainable biofuel. 

The proposed low-carbon units at Tarbert in Co. Kerry and Platin in Co. Meath received the contracts to commence in the 2026/27 delivery year. 

Both plants will help to protect supply and provide backup to Ireland’s renewables sector, with the potential to transition to hydrogen as a fuel in the future. 

More in this section

Regulator defends rescue of Credit Suisse via UBS takeover as ‘best option’ Regulator defends rescue of Credit Suisse via UBS takeover as ‘best option’
Multinational expansion sees 100 new jobs created across Ireland  Multinational expansion sees 100 new jobs created across Ireland 
Online retailer Oxendales names Paul Sweeney as its new chief executive Online retailer Oxendales names Paul Sweeney as its new chief executive
Amazon stock

Amazon to close Book Depository online shop this month

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd