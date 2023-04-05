SSE Renewables announce plans to develop offshore Kerry wind farm

SSE Renewables has announced its first development off Ireland's Atlantic coast as the firm investigates a possible new wind farm.

The company has submitted an application for an investigative foreshore license as it seeks permission to survey the seabed off the coast of Tarbert, Co Kerry for an offshore wind project which could generate up to 1GW of renewable energy.

“Our plans to develop an offshore wind project off the coast of Tarbert, Co. Kerry is a natural step forward in our renewables ambitions for Ireland," said Martin Sweeney, SSE Renewables Lead Project Manager for Blue Seas Development.

"Pursuing development opportunities off the west coast is part of our long-term offshore wind strategy."

The company's plans mark the first license application for an offshore wind project on the west coast, with SSE Renewables already developing an Irish offshore pipeline of up to 4GW.

The pipeline includes the country’s most advanced offshore project, Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 off the coast of Wicklow, and the Celtic Sea Array and Setanta Wind Park projects which are located off Ireland’s south and northeast coasts respectively.

The firm's plans follow an earlier announcement from SSE Thermal that it had provisionally secured 10-year capacity agreements for its two proposed new-build power stations in Ireland which would run on sustainable biofuel.

The proposed low-carbon units at Tarbert in Co. Kerry and Platin in Co. Meath received the contracts to commence in the 2026/27 delivery year.

Both plants will help to protect supply and provide backup to Ireland’s renewables sector, with the potential to transition to hydrogen as a fuel in the future.