Multinational expansion sees 100 new jobs created across Ireland 

Cork, Dublin and Galway are set to benefit from the expansion of five multinationals in Ireland which will see 100 jobs created across the three cities.

Spreading across a range of sectors, Minister for Enterprise, Simon Coveney announced this morning that the jobs demonstrated Ireland's position as an "excellent choice" in terms of both geographic location and skilled talent.

Announcing the opening of its first international office in Cork, Texas-headquartered chemistry, manufacturing and controls platform QbDVision will create 15 jobs over the next four years.

The CMC company is the creator of a digital platform designed to accelerate the drug development lifecycle and help organisations deliver breakthrough therapies.

Additionally, healthcare solutions firm, Mayano Health has announced plans to grow its Irish subsidiary in Cork to more than 20 employees to cater for further growth.

The company already employs five people in its Cork offices at the Rubicon Centre, with engineering jobs across circuit design and firmware on offer as the firm works towards the launch of its first commercial product, the Evie Ring.

Tech and managed service innovator, Xenon arc, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, has announced the creation of a new office in Dublin, hiring more than 20 people. Employees will be hired across sales, marketing, support and data analytics for EMEA, with the firm specialising in advanced technical support and digital solutions to industrial manufacturers of chemical, industrial, food ingredients and more.

Payments solutions company, Total Processing plans to hire 25 employees across the country as the UK-headquartered firm expands across Ireland.

Employees will work under the leadership of Elaine Deehan as the new managing director for its expansion into the European Union market. Specialising in helping clients navigate payment processing, the company has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the UK.

Finally, Alliance Strategies, the umbrella entity that serves the Alliance Abroad global footprint has announced plans to hire 15 new employees as part of an expansion in Galway. The jobs will be created in the next five years, with the Texas-headquartered company currently operating across eight offices globally.

Its Galway hub will lead the company's strategy in areas of global marketing, finance and corporate support.

“I am delighted to welcome these new companies to Ireland," said IDA interim chief executive, Mary Buckley.

"I particularly welcome the locational spread of these investments which shows that the technology offering, availability of talent and attractive work-life balance resonates with overseas investors.”