Online retailer Oxendales names Paul Sweeney as its new chief executive

Financial services veteran Paul Sweeney has been named as the new CEO of Irish online retailer Oxendales.

In his new role, Mr Sweeney will be responsible for driving growth and expansion of Oxendales, especially digitally, amid a difficult trading environment for retailers as consumers battle a cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re on a mission to deliver fresh, modern fashion to the Irish market. Through a very ambitious digital transformation programme, Oxendales will continue to focus on the customer journey and create a more exciting, engaging and consistent retail experience across our platforms,” said Mr Sweeney.

He said he will expand the business while also making it “simpler and more focused”.

Mr Sweeney added that he will do this by focusing on the 60 year-old firm's people and operating a “sustainable operating model that’s appropriate for a digital retailer.” It is unclear at this stage if that indicates there will be job cuts in the leading multi-brand online retailer.

“Inclusivity is really important as we build an e-commerce business with a sustainable future for another 60 years. My job is to modernise the business, and I want to modernise it with inclusivity at the heart,” Mr Sweeney said.

Oxendales, which was originally a home catalogue mail order model, has been digitally transformed over the last decade as consumers’ appetites and habits changed.

Mr Sweeney will further fuel this transformation following significant investment into the company.

Oxendales brands include Nobody’s Child, Mango, Monsoon, Whistles, Phase Eight, Under Armour. It also sells lifestyle items from Fenty, Dermalogica and Elemis and technology products by Apple, Dyson, and Samsung.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Sweeney spent six years with Oxendales’ parent company N Brown Group, a top 10 UK clothing, footwear, and homeware retailer. N Brown owns a number of leading fashion and lifestyle brands, including JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo.

This senior appointment comes as Oxendales continues to focus on and develop its new strategic proposition in Ireland, which looks to strengthen and grow its market position. The retailer currently offers over 5000 women’s fashion pieces and over 6500 home, garden, and DIY products across its retail platforms.