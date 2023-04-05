Chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut appoints new CEO after H1 sales drop

Barry Callebaut's volumes have been hit by growing inflationary pressures dampening demand for chocolate and the limited availability of its global brands.
Chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut appoints new CEO after H1 sales drop

The Zurich-based company, which supplies chocolate for the Magnum ice-creams made by Unilever and for Nestle's KitKat bars, said sales volumes in its first half of fiscal 2022/2023 fell 2.9% Picture: Denis Scannell

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 07:53
Andrey Sychev and Paolo Laudani

The world's biggest chocolate maker Barry Callebaut appointed Peter Feld as its new CEO after reporting a decline in first half sales volumes.

Mr Feld succeeds the outgoing CEO Peter Boone, who steps down due to personal reasons, with immediate effect.

Feld previously held the top position at Jacobs Holding, Barry Callebaut's biggest shareholder.

The Zurich-based company, which supplies chocolate for the Magnum ice-creams made by Unilever and for Nestle's KitKat bars, said sales volumes in its first half of fiscal 2022/2023 fell 2.9% to 1.130 million tonnes.

Barry Callebaut's volumes have been hit by growing inflationary pressures dampening demand for chocolate and the limited availability of its global brands.

Lower volumes led the chocolate maker to update its 2023 guidance. The company now forecasts volume growth to be "flat to modest," according to its CFO Ben De Schryver.

- Reuters

More in this section

Bank holiday getaway Anti-drone technology won't be rolled out at Dublin Airport before Easter weekend 
credit card data security Cork firm one of three classified as 'fraudulent' by Central Bank
Cork IT firm PFH Technology acquired by Ricoh Cork IT firm PFH Technology acquired by Ricoh
<p>All the employers said in their pay gap reports they were taking steps to improve diversity, particularly at senior levels.</p>

HSBC, Goldman Sachs gender pay gaps widen

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd