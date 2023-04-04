Anti-drone technology won't be rolled out at Dublin Airport before Easter weekend 

Dublin Airport is expecting nearly 500,000 passengers to pass through over the Easter bank holiday weekend but new anti-drone technology has still not been rolled out.

In the middle of March, airport operator the DAA said that it had placed an order for the new anti-drone technology and that it would be in use within weeks.

However, Kevin Cullinane, DAA group head of communications, said it is not ready yet as they continue to “work with the relevant regulatory agencies” in advance of the deployment of this new counter-drone technology.”

Mr Cullinane said they have already trained members of staff in the use of the technology. It will allow staff at Dublin Airport to take control of drones flying within 5km of the airport and either send it back or bring it down in a controlled manner.

It will work in conjunction with the already existing drone detection technology.

Since the start of the year, six incidents of illegal drone activity in the vicinity of Dublin Airport have led to severe disruption including long delays as well as forcing planes to divert to other airports.

According to the DAA, 485,000 people are expected to pass through Dublin Airport during this coming weekend. A total 248,000 people will depart through the airport between Thursday and Monday while 237,000 are expected to arrive.

Easter Monday is expected to be the busiest day with 103,000 passengers flying in and out of the airport.

Passengers departing this weekend are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight. The DAA is reporting that 92% of passengers have been processed in under 20 minutes at the central security screening areas so far this year.

Shannon Airport is also expecting a busy weekend projecting 73,000 passengers to pass through the airport this weekend - a 26% increase compared to last year and a 20% increase compared to 2019.