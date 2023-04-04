Profits among Cork firms decline as energy costs bite, report shows

High energy costs reduced the profitability of businesses in Cork in the first three months of the year, new analysis has shown.

Soaring energy bills drove profit down among 73% of Cork firms in Q1, compared to 29% in the same period last year, according to the latest Economic Trend report by Cork Chamber in association with Permanent TSB.

Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray indicated that businesses have introduced measures on their own to “cushion the blow” of these high costs.

He said 8% are investing in on-site renewable energy and 21% are increasing their investment in energy efficiency.

For some firms it is difficult to cut back or find ways around elevated energy bills. This was the case for Shaun Hickey Moriarty last year who co-owns The Greene Room salons in Clare and Tipperary with his business partner Orla Greene.

Salons are typically heavy energy users, due to the constant use of appliances and hot water.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner towards the end of 2022, Mr Hickey Moriarty received an energy bill of over €1,300, a 100% increase on the previous bill. This bill didn’t take into account the cost of heating either as it was for the summer months.

Some of these cost pressures may be alleviated in the next quarter as Electric Ireland announced last month that its business customers can anticipate lower energy bills.

The State-owned energy company, which has the largest share of electricity customers in Ireland, confirmed small- and medium-sized business customers in the Republic will see an average 10% decrease in their bills from the start of March.

Energy is not the only pressure weighing on businesses though. Housing supply and the rising cost of doing business are the top reasons cited for a lack of confidence in the Irish economy, followed by inflation and the ongoing skills shortage.

However, confidence in the Irish economy among Cork firms has risen again to 85%, up from 70% last quarter, despite economic headwinds. This marks the second consecutive quarter of growth compared to falling confidence in the first three quarters of 2022.

“It is encouraging that confidence in the Irish economy continues to rise, however, skills shortages present potential barriers as they remain the top threat to business growth,” said Mr Murray.