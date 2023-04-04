Cork IT firm PFH acquired by Ricoh

Cork IT company PFH has been acquired by Japanese imaging company, Ricoh for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1985 by current chairman, Paul Hourican, PFH employs over 750 employees across its headquarters in Cork and its Dublin and Galway offices.

Following the company's acquisition, Mr Hourican will step down from his role as chairman, remaining in an advisory capacity to the business. Once the deal is completed, PFH will continue to operate as a separate entity.

PFH currently works with over 1,000 customers with partners including Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, HP and VMware, with its acquisition offering PFH customers access to Ricoh's global footprint, as well as the firm's digital workspace and cybersecurity services.

"Reaching this important date in our history is testament to the hard work of everyone who has contributed to PFH since our inception over 38 years ago," said PFH chief executive, Paul O'Callaghan.

The CEO added that the companies had "aligned cultures" which ensured customers are "ideally placed for future success.”

Alberto Mariani, Senior Vice President, Digital Innovation, Ricoh Europe, said the acquisition of PFH strengthened the firm's ability to meet customer demand for a single partner offering infrastructure, professional and managed services.

We look forward to bringing customers’ digital transformation ambitions to life through our shared customer-first approach.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh has been in operation for almost ninety years. With a global presence spanning across 200 countries, the firm reported sales of $14.5bn (€13.26bn) in 2022.