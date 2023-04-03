Cineworld halts sale of Irish, UK, and US business

Cineworld has scrapped plans to sell its US, UK, and Ireland businesses after failing to find a buyer, the cinema chain operator said on Monday, as it proposed a new debt restructuring plan.

The world's second-largest cinema chain operator behind AMC Entertainment placed the majority of the business under US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

Under a new tentative deal with lenders it said it aimed to reduce debt by about $4.53bn (€4.16bn), mainly through creditors getting equity in a reorganised group.

Cineworld had taken on heavy debt to acquire US chain Regal, but the covid-19 pandemic pushed it into distress after lockdowns delayed the release and production of blockbuster movies and shuttered cinemas for months. In Ireland, the company operates the country's largest cinema on Parnell Street, Dublin.

A proposed capital raise will comprise of new debt in a so-called exit facility worth $1.46bn (€1.34bn), and the issuance of new stock to pre-bankruptcy lenders will yield gross proceeds of $800m (€735m), according to a document filed with the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

'Vote-of-confidence'

Cineworld expects to emerge from bankruptcy in the first half of the year. The capital raise proceeds will go to pay debtor claims, fees, and other expenses, and working capital for the company’s next steps, according to the filing.

"This agreement with our lenders represents a 'vote-of-confidence' in our business and significantly advances Cineworld towards achieving its long-term strategy in a changing entertainment environment," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement.

"Cineworld has determined that absent an all-cash bid significantly in excess of the value established under the proposed restructuring, the marketing process as it relates to the Group's business in the US, the UK and Ireland will be terminated."

The company said it would continue to consider proposals for the sale of its 'Rest of World' business, which accounted for about 13% of its revenue in 2021 and comprises operations in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel.

Bloomberg and Reuters