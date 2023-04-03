Azets to double workforce in response to tech and banking instability

International firm acquired accountants Baker Tilly last month
Azets Ireland CEO Neil Hughes, Azets Ireland tax partner Alma O’Brien, and Azets group CEO Chris Horne. Picture: Mac Innes

Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 00:05
Alan Healy

Professional services firm Azets Ireland plans to more than double its workforce by hiring 120 new accountants and tax consultants following its acquisition of Baker Tilly last month.

The company said the expansion is in response to rising demand from companies against the backdrop of the contraction of the technology sector, instability in the banking system, and rising costs.

The Dublin- and Enniscorthy-based firm specialises in supporting mid-market, entrepreneurial, owner-managed, and family-owned businesses. It currently employs 100 people. Recruitment for the new positions is underway with the intention to fill the roles by the end of 2024 across its core areas of audit and advisory, corporate finance, corporate governance, corporate recovery, EIIS fund management, examinership forensic accounting, tax and transaction advisory.

Company growth

CEO Neil Hughes said the new jobs reflect the company's commitment to growing the firm significantly in the coming years.

"The expansion of our team and the broadening of our capabilities will ensure we are best positioned to advise entrepreneurial, owner-managed, and family-owned businesses," he said. 

Although SMEs are the engine of Ireland’s economy, their needs have been left largely unaddressed.

“With the contraction of the technology sector, instability in the banking system, and rising costs, many SMEs are facing significant pressures. From grant aid assistance to restructuring and succession planning, our team of specialists at Azets Ireland can help SMEs and family-owned businesses to chart a course through uncertain times."

The firm is recruiting a mix of experienced hires from accounting and audit, financial services, management consultancy, and tax advisory services among others as well as a number of people for recently created entry-level and graduate positions. 

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Simon Coveney said: “It’s always encouraging to see skilled jobs being created for both experienced professionals and university graduates.

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone for the company and a firm recognition of the vibrant SME sector here in Ireland."

