Origin Enterprises acquires UK planning consultants

Irish agri-services group, Origin Enterprises has acquired UK planning consultants, Neo Environmental for an undisclosed amount.

Operating across the UK and Ireland, the environmental consultancy has worked on more than 800 projects across its five offices, one of which is located in Naas, Co Kildare.

Its acquirer, Origin Enterprises was established as a stand-alone company in 2007, expanding significantly through large-scale expansions throughout its 16 years in operation.

Headquartered in Dublin, the agri-services group's presence spreads globally with offices in the UK, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and Brazil.

“The acquisition of Neo Environmental aligns with our strategy to broaden the Group’s amenity, environmental and ecological portfolio and enhances our ability to deliver on our ambition of promoting sustainable land use," said Origin's chief executive, Sean Coyle.

"As subsidy regimes change, we expect farmers will continue to assess alternative uses for less productive agricultural land. In conjunction with our existing ecological specialist business, Neo will ensure we are positioned to provide an enhanced range of consulting and advisory services."

In its most recent financial report, Origin Enterprise reported a revenue increase of 4.4% to €1,658.4m, with the company's operating profit rising by 38.3% to €61m.

The agri group's dividend per share also rose notably to 11c, up from just 3.15c in the previous year.

Speaking on the acquisition, Mr Coyle continued, "Following the completion of our €20 million share buyback programme this week, which has seen a cumulative €60 million returned to shareholders via share buybacks in the last two years, we expect our near-term capital deployment will be focused on further bolt-on acquisitions, strategic capex to drive organic growth and our progressive dividend policy.”