Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit on brink as it axes 675 workers

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit on brink as it axes 675 workers
Richard Branson’s satellite launch firm Virgin Orbit has laid off 675 workers (Ministry of Defence/PA)
Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 08:14
Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch firm Virgin Orbit is to cut 675 jobs – about 85% of its workforce – after failing to secure new funding.

The entrepreneur has said he will inject almost £9 million to go towards severance costs.

It comes amid reports from the Financial Times that Virgin Orbit’s chief executive Dan Hart is racing to seal last-minute investment to stop the firm from collapsing.

Sir Richard Branson’s investment arm is to inject almost £9 million into Virgin Orbit to go towards severance (Euan Cherry/PA)

Shares in the business plunged by as much as 40% in after-hours trading in New York after the layoffs were confirmed.

Earlier this year, a Virgin Orbit rocket failed to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil.

The business, which is headquartered in California, also paused all operations earlier this month as it sought extra funding.

In US regulatory filings, the firm confirmed the job cuts “in order to reduce expenses in light of the company’s inability to secure meaningful funding”.

It added that the layoffs, which are due to be completed by Monday April 3, will affect workers in the “all areas” of the company.

Virgin Orbit said it expects severance payments to staff and other costs related to the cuts to cost it around 15 million US dollars (£12.1 million).

More in this section

General Stock - Combine Harvesting Origin Enterprises acquires UK planning consultants
Coronavirus - Sat Nov 20, 2021 'Several challenges' see HealthBeacon losses double in 2022 
Swedish furniture giant Ikea to open new warehouse in Ireland  Swedish furniture giant Ikea to open new warehouse in Ireland 
VirginOrbitPlace: UK
<p>Applicants who already have a credit approval and who draw down the mortgage by May 5, can still avail of the previous fixed rates.</p>

Bank of Ireland to raise interest rates on fixed-rate mortgages by 0.5%

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd